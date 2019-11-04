GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival, the summer educational program and classical music festival, has received three donor gifts totaling $130,000.
Each multi-year gift will provide continued support for the festival and for young artist scholarships. The donors have requested that their names be kept private at this time.
“We are so appreciative of the generosity of these three commitments as we start our 2020 annual campaign season,” Deborah Kintzing, EMF development director, said in a news release. “These gifts reflect each donor’s passion for EMF and for nurturing the artistic talents of our young classical musicians."
"EMF benefits from multi-year gifts by allowing us to receive support now while also giving us the ability to plan for the future," Kintzing said.
Each summer, more than 200 music students from around the globe come to Greensboro to study with EMF’s acclaimed faculty and guest artists. For the public, that means daily concerts.
The 59th annual season will take place from June 27 to Aug. 1.
Eighty percent of students receive merit and/or need-based scholarships to attend EMF, which provides more than $350,000 in annual scholarships.
On Feb. 29, 2020, the festival will host its annual scholarship gala, themed "Take a Leap With Us."
The evening will celebrate Sylvia and Norman Samet for their enduring investment of time and resources in EMF to continue its mission guiding young musicians. Earlier this year, The Sylvia and Norman Samet Eastern Music Festival Endowment Fund was established at the Jewish Foundation of Greensboro to benefit EMF’s annual fund.
“We are honored to be recognized by EMF because it is such an important part of why we love Greensboro. We believe that EMF is the crown jewel of the arts in the community and that it enhances the lives of those who live here,” Sylvia Samet said in the news release. “We hope our affection for this festival will help others realize how fortunate we are to have Eastern Music Festival in our midst.”
The scholarship gala will be held at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art. Tickets will go on sale in January 2020. For more information, call EMF at 336-333-7450, ext. 223.
