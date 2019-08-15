Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum will host the premiere of a new documentary, “The Correct Thing: Palmer Memorial Institute,” on Saturday, followed by a discussion with the producer and director.
The 35-minute film features the story of Charlotte Hawkins Brown and the private boarding school she established for African American children during segregation. The film’s producer, Eric Winston of Xenia, Ohio, graduated from Palmer Memorial Institute in 1959 before attending Morehouse College, Atlanta University and Michigan State University.
“I am elated that we are premiering this film at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum,” Winston said. ‘It would not be ‘The Correct Thing’ to have it anyplace else.”
Museum officials said 175 free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis when doors open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the 2 p.m. screening at the museum in Gibsonville.
“The story of Charlotte Hawkins Brown and Palmer Memorial Institute are really unique and local history treasures,” said Sonya Laney, the museum education coordinator.
The documentary will focus on Brown, the school’s history between 1902 and 1972, and how it became instrumental in the success of hundreds of students’ lives.
“Our hope with the film is to raise awareness and to encourage people to come visit and learn more about the work and legacy of Dr. Brown and Palmer Memorial Institute,” Jamie Jones, site manager of the museum, said.
Joining Winston for the post-screening discussion will be director Vincent Singleton, who teaches film production and design in the Chicago area.
Winston said he will submit the documentary to film festivals before it making it more widely available.