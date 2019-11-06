GREENSBORO — Nancy Doll will retire next summer as director of UNCG's Weatherspoon Art Museum.
Doll will step down on July 31, 2020, after 22 years of service.
"We will miss Nancy’s strong leadership, wise counsel and collegial style," UNCG Provost Dana Dunn said in the announcement.
A national search for Doll's successor will begin soon, Dunn said.
Founded in 1941 by Gregory Ivy, first head of the Art Department at Woman’s College (now UNCG), the Weatherspoon has grown from a university teaching gallery to a fully professional museum that is nationally recognized for its collections and exhibition program.
It is located at Tate and Spring Garden streets on the UNCG campus.
From its inception, the museum has focused on building a permanent collection of modern and contemporary art that is now considered one of the best in the Southeast.
Numbering close to 7,000 works, its collection represents all major art movements from the beginning of the 20th century to the present.
Alexander Calder, Elizabeth Catlett, Nick Cave, Enrique Martínez Celaya, Enrique Chagoya, Willem de Kooning, Eva Hesse, Robert Rauschenberg, Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol and Ai Weiwei are just a few of the major artists represented.
Other highlights include the Dillard Collection of Art on Paper, the Etta and Claribel Cone Collection, and the Lenoir C. Wright Collection of Japanese Prints.
Non-student attendance has also grown steadily, reaching more than 38,000 annual visitors.
"Under Nancy’s outstanding leadership," Dunn wrote, "the Weatherspoon’s collection has continued to be known and highly regarded on a global scale, as indicated by the growing number of loan requests we receive from major museums in this country and abroad."
Doll has raised money from individuals, corporations, and foundations to advance the mission of the Weatherspoon. Supporters have included the National Endowment for the Arts, North Carolina Arts Council, Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation, Cemala Foundation, Joseph M. Bryan Foundation, Elizabeth Firestone Graham Foundation, Andy Warhol Foundation, Deluxe Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation.
Working with the curatorial staff, Doll has led the charge to diversify collections, exhibitions, and programs to include more artists of color and women artists, Dunn said.
Doll was instrumental in marshalling the Weatherspoon through two successful reaccreditation reviews by the American Alliance of Museums.
She came to Greensboro from Santa Barbara, Calif., where she was executive director of the Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum.
She also served as curator of 20th century art at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; director of Gallery Eleven and curator of the University Art Collection at Tufts University in Massachusetts; and director of the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery at Keene State College in New Hampshire.
