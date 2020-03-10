GREENSBORO — "Dancing with the Stars" alumni Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy are hitting the road again with their dance show and this time they are taking their wives and fellow dancers, Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd.
The 'Maks & Val 2020: Motion Pictures Tour' kicks off in Greensboro with a performance June 11 at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets start at $$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 13 at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
The four Latin and ballroom dance stars, and alums of the television dance competition show "Dancing with the Stars," re-imagine iconic movie dance scenes. The show is directed by Mark Swanhart of "Dancing with the Stars."
For information on Maks and Val, visit www.maksandvaltour.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.