GREENSBORO — "Dancing with the Stars" alumni Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy are hitting the road again with their dance show and this time they are taking their wives and fellow dancers, Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd.

The 'Maks & Val 2020: Motion Pictures Tour' kicks off in Greensboro with a performance June 11 at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets start at $$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 13 at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

The four Latin and ballroom dance stars, and alums of the television dance competition show "Dancing with the Stars," re-imagine iconic movie dance scenes. The show is directed by Mark Swanhart of "Dancing with the Stars."

