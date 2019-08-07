GREENSBORO — The Dance Project is accepting registration for its fall class session which runs Aug. 26 through Dec. 21.
There are dance and creative movement classes for ages 5 and younger and classes for ages 5 through 18 that include ballet, modern, tap, jazz, and hip hop rhythms.
Registration is also open for the student performance company that offers free performances in the community.
Classes are held in the Greensboro Cultural Center.
Oct. 1 is the deadline for registration. Register and pay an installment by Aug. 17 and get the registration fee waived.
For information, visit danceproject.org/fallclasses.