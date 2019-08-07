Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHERN ALAMANCE COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... EAST CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 315 PM EDT * AT 119 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MEBANE, ELON, GIBSONVILLE, HAW RIVER, ALAMANCE, GLEN RAVEN, LAKE MACKINTOSH MARINA AND LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE THE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND. &&