GREENSBORO — Grammy-winning Country music duo Dan + Shay are coming the Greensboro Coliseum on March 28.
Tickets are $39.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
They are known for such hits as "Tequila," "Speechless" and "All To Myself."
The duo were the-most awarded artist at this year’s ACM Awards, taking home three awards for Best Duo, Song and Single (“Tequila”), with Smyers earning an additional two for his work as a songwriter and producer.
Dan + Shay also added a Billboard Music award for Top Country Duo/Group to their shelves, most recently taking home two surfboards at the Teen Choice Awards for Choice Country Artist and Choice Country Song (“Speechless”) after sweeping the country categories.
Among the most-nominated artists at this year’s CMA Awards, Dan + Shay are up for Duo, Album and Single of the Year for “Speechless,” with Smyers receiving an additional nomination for Song of the Year as a co-writer alongside Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds on “Tequila” for the second year. Earlier this year, CMT awarded them the Duo Video of the Year trophy for “Speechless” and recently announced their inclusion as one of the top country superstars of 2019 to be celebrated at their 10th Annual “CMT Artists of the Year” special, airing at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 on CMT.
