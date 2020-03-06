GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro, the city’s new office of arts and culture, in partnership with the Thomas S. Kenan Institute for the Arts at UNC School of the Arts, will offer a paid, six-month public art fellowship beginning in May.
A full fellowship description and application are available at uncsa.edu/kenan/creative-catalyst/fellowships/creative-greensboro.aspx. The deadline to apply is April 3.
The Creative Catalyst Fellow in Public Art will support the development of a coordinated inventory of public artworks in Greensboro and opportunities to increase public awareness of and engagement with the collection. This part-time position will last about six months and require about 20 hours per week of dedicated work by the fellow.
This fellowship position is a part of the Kenan Institute’s Creative Catalyst Program, with additional financial support from the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation. Creative Catalyst Fellows will gain access to year-long educational and community-building opportunities, including an online certificate program, mentoring and networking, as well as participation in the annual Artivate and Artists Thrive summits.
“Greensboro has a rich inventory of public art. We’re excited to have a fellow who will work with partners throughout the community who have contributed to the collection to document these works and design new ways for the public to learn about and interact with them,” Ryan Deal, the city chief creative economy officer who runs Creative Greensboro. said in a news release. “We’re grateful to the Kenan Institute for the Arts and the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation for supporting this important work and the opportunity it will provide for an artist leader.”
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit creativegreensboro.com.
