musep_Latham Park (not sure of date) early 2000s.jpg (copy)

People listen to music at Latham Park for Greensboro's Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park series in this photo taken in the early 2000s.

 Courtesy of Lynn Donovan

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro is looking for musicians and artists.

Creative Greensboro, a newly-formed city office of arts and culture, is looking for music acts to perform at the free summertime outdoor concert series Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park.

“This will be the 41st season of MUSEP and we hope to make it the most diverse ever,” said Ryan Deal, chief Creative Economy Officer.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 24. For details and to apply, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

Creative Greensboro is also holding a contest to pick a logo for its office.

Contest finalists will earn a $100 honorarium. The contest winner will receive an additional $1,000 for their completed work.

Interested artists must submit designs by Feb. 24.

Contest finalists’ designs will be displayed and a winner will be announced March 7.

For more information and to submit a design, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

