SPENCER — The Brew and Choo Craft Beer Festival will be held Saturday at the North Carolina Transporation Museum at 1 Samuel Spencer Drive.
The family-friendly event is 4 to 9 p.m. and features 11 craft breweries, food trucks, inflatables, games and train rides.
Train riders get to sample two specialty brews.
Admission is $5 for ages 21 and older and free for those 20 and younger.
Tickets to ride the train are $12 for ages 21 and older and $10 for ages 20 and younger and coach seating, souvenir tasting glass, salty snack, and craft brew samples (Cheerwine for ages 20 and younger). Table seating, including a souvenir tasting glass (Cheerwine for ages 20 and younger) and light appetizers is $15 for ages 21 and older and $13 for those 20 and younger.
For information, visit www.nctrans.org.