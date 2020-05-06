GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted Greensboro Beautiful to cancel the annual Parisian Promenade scheduled for June 28 in the Tanger Family Bicentennial Garden.
"The City of Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department has determined that events and public gatherings will not be allowed in the public gardens or parks until mid-July at the earliest due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus," Greensboro Beautiful said in Wednesday's announcement.
"While Greensboro Beautiful fully supports this decision, we are disappointed for the artists, food vendors, performers, and for the citizens who look forward to participating in and attending this event each year," the announcement said.
The Parisian Promenade is among the latest local events to be canceled or postponed by the pandemic.
Greensboro Beautiful is considering alternative options and opportunities to showcase the garden, the artists and the entertainment usually enjoyed at the event.
In the next few weeks, it will announce a new and different spin on Parisian Promenade 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.