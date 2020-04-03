GREENSBORO — Fred Starr, a longtime furniture industry executive and community volunteer leader, has died from complications of the coronavirus.
Starr, 87, died Wednesday night at Moses Cone Hospital, his daughter, Anne Starr Denny, said Friday.
“Our father was a wonderful husband, father and leader who touched many people’s hearts,” Denny said via email. “He had a great sense of humor. Our hearts are filled with so much sadness, but our memories of him are full of laughter and fun.”
Starr became ill on March 15. Family members believe he contracted COVID-19 during a business trip to Atlanta, Denny said.
Starr is the first person in Guilford County that family members have identified as dying from the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.
The county had 88 reported COVID-19 cases and four deaths as of noon Friday.
Statewide, coronavirus cases totaled 2,093 as of Friday morning, with 19 deaths.
Before his illness, Starr had been doing well and leading an active life — working full time as chairman and CEO of Thompson Traders, a design and manufacturing business, and working out at the gym three times a week, his daughter said.
After becoming ill on March 15, he was tested for COVID-19 on March 18. Test results came back on March 31, the day before he died, she said.
But because her father showed classic signs of the virus, she said, he was already being treated intensive care as if he had COVID-19.
In her email, Denny described what happened:
“On March 19, he was taken by ambulance to the emergency room on recommendation of his physician,” Denny wrote.
“The hospital released him later that night, even though we knew as a family that he was very, very sick,” she said. “On Monday, March 23, after several calls to his physician’s practice over the weekend, we called 911. Once again, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.”
“They called later that night to let us know he was being released,” she said. “After pleading with the ER doctor, we were finally able to get him admitted into the hospital. That night was the last time we saw our father in person.”
The family is now in isolation, she said.
Her advice to others?
“We understand this is a new and evolving critical situation for the medical community, but it’s essential that you are your own advocate when it comes to your health and well-being,” Denny said. “Please heed the advice being given having to do with public safety.”
Fred Starr had spent 16 years as president and chief executive officer of Thomasville Furniture Industries.
During his tenure there, the company grew from $177 million in annual sales to more than $550 million in sales, according to a News & Record article in 2001.
After leaving TFI in 1998, Starr became chairman of the Forsyth-Guilford Metropolitan Baseball Park Authority, spearheading the unsuccessful campaign to bring a major league baseball team to the Triad.
In 2001, he came out of retirement to become the president and CEO of Natuzzi Americas, with headquarters in High Point.
He left there in 2008. He joined Thompson Traders in 2009.
“I like the mental challenges of business,” Starr said in a 2001 interview with the News & Record. “And I love the furniture industry.”
Starr also served as a board member and in volunteer leadership positions with organizations including the Eastern Music Festival, Reynolda House Museum and UNCG.
He also served as honorary chairman of the Wyndham Golf Championship.
Among those mourning Starr’s loss were leaders of the Eastern Music Festival.
For many years, Starr has served on the board of the Greensboro-based classical summer music festival and school, as did his wife, Sue.
EMF attracts young musicians from around the world and professionals to teach them.
Starr served two terms as board president, leading EMF through a challenging post-2008 recession rebuilding effort.
“EMF has been dealt a tremendous blow by the passing of our friend and colleague, Fred Starr,” Melanie Tuttle, the EMF board president, said in an emailed statement.
“His wise counsel, business acumen, and friendly demeanor were invaluable,” Tuttle said. “I, the entire board, and the entire organization will miss him very much...”
EMF sent condolences to Sue Starr, their three children and seven grandchildren.
In 2014, Fred Starr was instrumental in hiring Chris Williams as EMF’s executive director.
“He was welcoming to me as a newcomer and always gracious and supportive as I worked to learn the EMF ropes, navigate Greensboro politics, and earn the trust of our many constituents,” Williams said.
And Fred Starr was pleased when, in 2016, the EMF board extended the contract of EMF’s music director, renowned conductor Gerard Schwarz.
“Securing Maestro Schwarz’s leadership through the end of this decade is one of my proudest achievements for EMF,” Fred Starr said then.
On Friday, Schwarz called Starr “a remarkable man in so many ways.”
“What he did for EMF during his years as our board leader was extraordinary,” Schwarz said via email. “The artistic and administrative trajectory we are on now are the direct result of his thoughtful and brilliant leadership. Maybe most important, he was a great gentleman and a wonderful friend to me and our whole EMF family.”
Many funerals have been postponed or canceled because of the threat of spreading the coronavirus.
Starr’s family will hold a small private service with immediate family when they are able to get together.
A memorial service will be planned later, Denny said.
“We just have to wait with what is going on in the world before we can plan an appropriate memorial service to celebrate our father’s life...” she said.
