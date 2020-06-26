Country Park Pedal Boat (copy)

Pedal boat at Country Park.

 Courtesy City of Greensboro.

GREENSBORO — What better way to social distance than on a pedal boat in the middle of a lake?

Greensboro Parks and Recreation announced on its Facebook page that the pedal boats at Country Park will again be available for rental starting this weekend.

The colorful boats in the shape of sea creatures and waterfowl seat two riders and are propelled by old-fashioned leg power.

They will be available for rental in 30-minute blocks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Aug. 14.

Starting July 2, rates will change to $8 per rental period.

Boats and life jackets will be sanitized after each use.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation.

