GREENSBORO — Country music star Scotty McCreery will perform at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex's Piedmont Hall at 8 p.m. March 12.
Advance tickets are $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Tickets the day of the show are $32.
After winning season 10 of the television competition series "American Idol" in 2011, the Garner native made history when he became the youngest male artist of any genre, and the first country music artist ever, to have his debut album enter at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, the coliseum said in a news release. "Clear as Day" was certified Platinum and became the best-selling solo album released by a country artist in 2011. The singles “I Love You This Big” and “The Trouble with Girls” were also certified Platinum. He won the New Artist of the Year award at both the Academy of Country Music awards and the American Country awards, and also received the CMT Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year for “The Trouble with Girls.”
A year later, "Christmas with Scotty McCreery" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart and was quickly certified Gold. His next album, 2013’s "See You Tonight," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, and "See You Tonight" and “Feelin’ It” both reached the Top 10 and were certified Platinum and Gold, respectively. “See You Tonight” earned McCreery both his first BMI Award for writing one of the Top 50 Country Songs of 2015, and his first Music Row No. 1 Challenge Coin for landing atop the Music Row Country Breakout Chart
His third album is "Seasons Change," which McCreery co-wrote with Nashville songwriters, expresses a wide range of musical styles.
