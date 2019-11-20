GREENSBORO — Country singer Emmylou Harris will return to her alma mater of UNCG to perform on Jan. 24 as part of the University Concert and Lecture Series.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert at UNCG Auditorium range from $5 for UNCG students to $70. They are available on etix.com.
Before becoming a 14-time Grammy winner, and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and decades before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Harris was a student who held a drama scholarship in the Department of Drama and Speech at UNCG.
As a singer, she performed at Tate Street’s Red Door Café, in the current spot of Leon’s hair salon. UNCG audiences also saw her perform in Shakespeare’s The Tempest at Taylor Theatre.
She dropped out of college to pursue her musical aspirations.
“Emmylou Harris is in a class by herself,” UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr said in Wednesday's news release. “Her talent is remarkable, and she continues to push the boundaries of musical performance and composition. We are proud to welcome her back home to UNCG, and we know that she will put on a great show for our community.”
Her collaborations are legendary; Harris worked with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Lucinda Williams, Delbert McClinton, Neil Young, Townes Van Zandt, Johnny Cash, Ricky Skaggs, Dolly Parton, Jimi Hendrix, and Rodney Crowell, just to name a few.
Her 1995 album, “Wrecking Ball,” was hailed as an experimental alternative rock-country triumph and showcased a number of contemporary songwriters.
In 2000, “Red Dirt Girl,” made up almost entirely of Harris’ own compositions, was No. 3 on the Billboard country album charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album.
With her current band, The Red Dirt Boys, Harris continues to sing and perform worldwide.
