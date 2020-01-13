GREENSBORO — Country group Old Dominion brings their We Are Old Dominion tour to town for a concert May 14 at the White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce open the show at 7 p.m.
Reserved tickets are $59.50 and $89.50. General admission pit are $99.50. General admission law tickets are $35.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
