GREENSBORO — The new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host country a cappella group Home Free in concert on April 15.
Tickets are $32.50 and $45. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The Tanger Center is under construction downtown and is expected to open in late March.
"Dive Bar Saints" is the title track in Home Free’s latest album release. The band’s rich, Southern harmonies from vocalists Tim Foust, Rob Lundquist, Austin Brown, Adam Chance and beatboxer Adam Rupp are coming to town this spring.
With praise coming from Rolling Stone, "The Today Show," "Fox & Friends" Country Living, Perez Hilton, and axs.com, the showmen electrify crowds with a one-of-a-kind live show, mixing Nashville standards, originals and quick witted-humor that brings audiences to their feet.
Their fifth studio album, "Dive Bar Saints" was released on Sept. under Home Free Records. Home Free's extensive catalog spotlights Top 5 albums, including "Timeless, " "Full of Cheer," "Full of (Even More) Cheer" and "Country Evolution." Their 2014 breakout debut "Crazy Life," hit No. 1 on iTunes Country chart and No. 4 overall following their victory on NBC’s "The Sing-Off."
To date, they’ve sold more than 400,000 albums worldwide, including 100-million career audio streams, and 306-million views on YouTube.
Find their music and more details on VIP packages available at HomeFreeMusic.com.
