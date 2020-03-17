HIGH POINT — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the High Point Theatre to reschedule several spring performances.
The theater is in the process of rescheduling all events originally scheduled for the remainder of March, April and possibly into May.
Staff members are working diligently with the promoters and the artists to find a new date for each canceled performance, the theater announced Tuesday.
Here is the status of each show as of Tuesday:
March 17: Angelina Ballerina 2 shows – Canceled, hope to reschedule for Fall 2020
March 20: Sons of Mystro – Canceled, hope to reschedule in 20/21 season
March 21: Croce plays Croce – Rescheduled to June 27, not due to COVID-19. A.J. Croce's publicist previously had announced that it would be postponed.
April 4: Jive Aces – They are traveling from the UK, so more than likely will not happen.
May 1, Jen Kober and May 3, Raleigh Ringers – probably will also need to be rescheduled.
For the latest status updates, please contact the High Point Theatre Box Office at 336-887-3001 from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Updates also will be posted on the theater’s website at HighPointTheatre.com.
