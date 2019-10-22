GREENSBORO — Convenience store chain Sheetz is holding a cornhole tournament to benefit Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity that provides children in need with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic necessities.
The fifth-annual double elimination tournament will be held 3 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Special Events Center of the Greensboro Coliseum complex at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Registration is $50 for teams of two, which includes food, beverages, beer and door prizes. Check-in starts at 2:30 p.m.
The first-place winners get $1,000 in prizes and second-place winners will receive $500 in prizes.
Admission for spectators is a $10 donation and includes food and beverages.
Teams must visit www.Sheetz.com/cornhole to sign up. Registration ends Thursday.
In its first four years, this event has raised more than $150,000 for Sheetz For the Kidz which have helped to fulfill more than 1,000 holiday wishes to children in North Carolina.
