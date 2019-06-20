HIGH POINT — ConGregate fantasy convention returns July 12-14
It will be held at the Red Lion Hotel at 135 S. Main St.
The convention will feature panel discussions, workshops, concerts, open gaming, costume contest and charity auction to benefit Greensboro Urban Ministry.
Headlining a list of over 60 guests is writer Eric Flint, whose alternate history novel "1632" was published in 2000 and spawned several sequels. Flint has co-authored stories with David Drake, Ryk Spoor, David Weber, Mercedes Lackey, Dave Freer and more. His works have been on the bestseller lists of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and Locus Magazine.
Michael A. Stackpole, a New York Times bestselling author of over forty fantasy and science fiction novels, including books written in the "Star Wars" universe series, will host eight writing workshops during the event.
Author Toni Weisskopf and the gothic chamber metal music duo Valentine Wolfe will also be at the event.
Scientists Robert Hampson and Less Johnson are also scheduled for the convention.
Costumed character and performance artists are other highlights of the event.
Preregistration for a weekend membership is open through June 30 and is $42 for adults, $27 for ages 8-13. Registration for ages 8 and younger is free. Tickets at the door are $50 for adults and $35 for youth.
For more information, visit www.con-gregate.com.