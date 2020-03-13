GREENSBORO —Community Theatre of Greensboro has postponed its production of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder."
The production was scheduled to run March 13-22.
It will be rescheduled at a later time to be announced.
Tickets can be exchanged for a later performance by calling the box office at 336-333-7470, which is open noon to 4 p.m. today.
