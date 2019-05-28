GREENSBORO — Jody Cauthen has left her post as executive director of Community Theatre of Greensboro to join the staff of another downtown theater three blocks away.
Cauthen starts Wednesday as marketing and development director at Triad Stage, the nonprofit professional theater at 232 S. Elm St.
Cauthen, 48, called her 17 months at CTG "a really special time." She had joined its staff after 18 years as theater manager for the UNCG School of Theatre.
At CTG, she led a 70-year-old nonprofit community organization that produces plays at its own Starr Theatre at 520 S. Elm St. and at the nearby Carolina Theatre, home to its popular annual production of "The Wizard of Oz."
"I met some really amazing people and worked side by side with them," she said Tuesday.
But the new post at Triad Stage matches her experience and background, Cauthen said.
She had begun her career in nonprofit professional theater in Cincinnati, Ohio; Baltimore and Hartford, Conn. "It's something that has always had a pull for me," she said. "I feel like it's where I am supposed to be."
CTG board President Doug Heberle said that CTG is pleased for Cauthen and her new opportunity.
"We support the arts in the Triad and are glad that she is still in that community," Heberle said. "While we lose a great asset, Triad Stage is gaining one and I think that’s phenomenal."
Roz Fulton, CTG's education director, has been appointed its interim executive director "while we evaluate our options moving forward," Heberle said.
AT CTG, Cauthen had replaced Austin Petty when he stepped down. Petty had been hired to replace longtime executive director Mitchel Sommers, who had asked to move into a new role supporting the artistic side.
At Triad Stage, Cauthen will oversee fundraising and build community awareness of its productions and educational programs.
Triad Stage, too, is going through a transition.
Richard Whittington, who co-founded Triad Stage with Preston Lane in Greensboro, has decided to leave his post there in late June.
His departure has set in motion a change in the staffing model.
Lane will lead a team that includes a managing director position. But it will be different from the post that Whittington has held, said Dabney Sanders, who leads the Triad Stage board.
Jason Bogden, who has been associate managing director, will become interim managing director.
