GREENSBORO — Comedian Nate Bargatze will bring his “Good Problem to Have" tour to the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on May 3.
Tickets are $35 and up. Access to presale tickets for the 7 p.m. show are now available at natebargatze.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Ticketmaster.com, TangerCenter.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The Tanger Center is under construction downtown at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. Click here to see views from live construction cameras inside and outside the building. The venue is scheduled to open in March.
Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his six appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" following four appearances on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon."
He appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's Clean Cut Comedy Tour, and has done live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times. He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.
Bargatze is also in production on a pilot for ABC, which he created and stars in.
Bargatze was featured in Esquire as a "Best New Comedian" by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's ‘Comedians to Watch’ in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as No. 1 on Vulture's "50 Comedians You Should Know" in 2015. His debut one-hour special, "Full Time Magic," premiered on Comedy Central that spring, followed by his debut album, “Yelled at by a Clown,” which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and remained on Billboard’s Top Ten Comedy Charts for weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.