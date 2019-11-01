GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host comedian John Crist’s Immature Thoughts 2020 Tour on May 1.
Crist will perform at the 3,000-seat downtown performing arts center under construction at North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. It is expected to open in March.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $24. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 8. For more information or to purchase tickets go to johncristcomedy.com, TangerCenter.com or Ticketmaster.com.
Crist is one of today’s fastest-rising stand-up comics, with more than 1 billion video views online, more than 4 million social media followers and sold-out shows from coast to coast.
Widely known for viral videos like “Millennial International,” “Honest Football Coach” and “Lady with a Bible Verse For Every Situation”, Crist has shared the stage with comedy legends such as Dave Chappelle, Jeff Foxworthy, Seth Meyers, Larry the Cable Guy, Trevor Noah, Dana Carvey, Adam Carolla, Chris D’Elia, Anjelah Johnson, Tim Hawkins and Louie Anderson.
This year, Crist made Pollstar’s Top 100 Tours Globally list, with more than 197,000 tickets sold for his “Human Being Tour.” The top 100 List is based on attendance and gross sales. He held the designation for four consecutive weeks, charting as high as No. 28.
Crist is preparing to release his first hour-long comedy special, “I Ain’t Prayin’ For That” with Netflix on Thanksgiving Day.
Filmed at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham during his “Human Being Tour,” Crist tackles topics including dating in the modern era, the fragility of millennial culture and the how-tos of being a “good” Christian.
Crist will also release his first book, “Untag Me: The Subtle Art of Appearing Better Than You Really Are” through Penguin Random House books on March 3, 2020.
