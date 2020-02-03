GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-nominated comedian, actor and best-selling author Jim Gaffigan will bring his Pale Tourist World Tour on Aug. 17 to the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tickets for the stand-up comedy show are $39.75, $49.75, $59.75 and $69.75, with all seats reserved. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office.
American Express® card members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.
Gaffigan is an actor, writer, producer, four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy top touring performer — and a father of five.
Eight of his films opened in 2019. Three premiered at the Sundance Film Festival: "Troop Zero" (Viola Davis, Allison Janney), "Them That Follow" (Olivia Coleman, Walton Goggins) and "Light From Light" (Marin Ireland)
He debuted in his first two leading roles in the comedy "Being Frank" and the thriller, "American Dreamer," which are now available for download. Additionally, "Troop Zero" will soon be released by Amazon Studios.
Also in 2019, Gaffigan released his seventh stand up special, "Quality Time," with Amazon making history as its first original comedy special.
Gaffigan is one of only 10 comedians in history to sell out the famed Madison Square Garden aren. He opened for Pope Francis in front of 1 million people in Philadelphia, during the Pope’s visit to the US in 2016.
Gaffigan regularly does humorous commentaries on "CBS Sunday" and last year he served as master of ceremony at The Al Smith Memorial dinner.
He was also recently named one of the world’s highest-grossing comedians by Forbes. Streaming site Pandora announced Gaffigan as their most popular comic with more than 647 million spins to date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.