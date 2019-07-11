HIGH POINT — The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival has announced the acts for its ninth annual event.

The event will be held Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at Oak Hollow Festival Park.

Saturday's performers include:

  • Contemporary jazz and multi-instrumentalist Brian Culbertson
  • Saxophonist Benny Golson
  • Five-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Nnenna Freelon
  • Three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra
  • Two-time Grammy-winning Lisa Fischer
  • N.C. Coltrane All-Star Band, led by Mondre Moffett, director of the jazz ensemble and Black Music Studies at North Carolina A&T State University, joined by Laurin Talese, winner of the 2018 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

Sunday's lineup includes:

  • Multi-platinum selling contemporary jazz saxophonist and four-time Grammy nominee Boney James
  • Organist Joey DeFrancesco performing with saxophonist Pharoah Sanders
  • Guitar master Eric Gales
  • Up and coming artist Castro “Mr. Sipp” Coleman
  • Vocalist Michelle Coltrane performing with the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra with High Point born trumpeter, Jason Palmer

Ticket information and festival details are available www.coltranejazzfest.com.