HIGH POINT — The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival has announced the acts for its ninth annual event.
The event will be held Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 at Oak Hollow Festival Park.
Saturday's performers include:
- Contemporary jazz and multi-instrumentalist Brian Culbertson
- Saxophonist Benny Golson
- Five-time Grammy-nominated vocalist Nnenna Freelon
- Three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Two-time Grammy-winning Lisa Fischer
- N.C. Coltrane All-Star Band, led by Mondre Moffett, director of the jazz ensemble and Black Music Studies at North Carolina A&T State University, joined by Laurin Talese, winner of the 2018 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition
Sunday's lineup includes:
- Multi-platinum selling contemporary jazz saxophonist and four-time Grammy nominee Boney James
- Organist Joey DeFrancesco performing with saxophonist Pharoah Sanders
- Guitar master Eric Gales
- Up and coming artist Castro “Mr. Sipp” Coleman
- Vocalist Michelle Coltrane performing with the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra with High Point born trumpeter, Jason Palmer
Ticket information and festival details are available www.coltranejazzfest.com.