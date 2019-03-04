brief - clint black.jpg (copy)

Country singer Clint Black  

 Courtesy of Clint Black

GREENSBORO — Country music artists Clint Black and Trace Adkins will bring their Hits, Hats, History tour on June 6 to the White Oak Amphitheatre in the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

Country singer Terri Clark will be the special guest.

Tickets are $39.50, $69.50 and $125 for reserved seating and $27.80 for lawn general admission.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the coliseum box office, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster, and by phone 800-745-3000.  