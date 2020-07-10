GREENSBORO — There may not be as much traveling this summer, due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, but Vision Zero Greensboro continues to aim for zero traffic fatalities in the city.
To that end, the city announced in a release that the safety initiative is holding a Transportation Safety Summer Art and Essay Contest as part of the 'What's Your Safe?' campaign.
Rising elementary, middle and high school students are invited to promote safety through a short essay or through visual arts showing how to stay safe when riding in a car, on a bike or walking.
The contest will award cash prizes, funded by the John Klopp State Farm Insurance Agency, for first, second and third place-winning entries.
The winners will be featured on the city's social media channels.
For details, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/VisionZero.
