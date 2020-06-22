Historic Hillside

Still from GTN's "Historic Hillside."

GREENSBORO — A video on the renovation of the historic Julian Price House helped garner The Greensboro Television Network (GTN), the city's government cable channel, three national Telly Awards.

A release from the city said Carlos Castellanos won a bronze Telly Award for "Historic Hillside," a video that followed the historic renovation of the Julian Price House for more than a year.

The historic mansion gained national attention several years ago when it was featured in an episode of the television show "Hoarders" before it was purchased and renovated. The current owners turned part of it into a bed and breakfast.

Castellanos got a second bronze award for his video highlighting the public information process in which he used animated characters to help make the process understandable for city employees.

Josh Johnson received a silver Telly award for his production of "Inside Discovery: Science Center," a video that spotlights three different areas of the Greensboro Science Center and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the operations of the facility.

The Telly Awards is a national television competition and recognizes excellence in broadcast production. GTN has won 24 Telly Awards since 2000.

