GREENSBORO — A video on the renovation of the historic Julian Price House helped garner The Greensboro Television Network (GTN), the city's government cable channel, three national Telly Awards.
A release from the city said Carlos Castellanos won a bronze Telly Award for "Historic Hillside," a
video that followed the historic renovation of the Julian Price House for more than a year.
The historic mansion gained national attention several years ago when it was featured in an episode of the television show "Hoarders" before it was
purchased and renovated. The current owners turned part of it into a bed and breakfast.
Castellanos got a second bronze award for his video highlighting the public information process in which he used animated characters to help make the process understandable for city employees.
Josh Johnson received a silver Telly award for his production of "Inside Discovery: Science Center," a video that spotlights three different areas of the Greensboro Science Center and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the operations of the facility.
The Telly Awards is a national television competition and recognizes excellence in broadcast production. GTN has won 24 Telly Awards since 2000.
Julian Price house
Michael Fuko-Rizzo (right) and Victoria Fuko-Rizzo walk across the grass at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
Michael Fuko-Rizzo (right) and Victoria Fuko-Rizzo sit on the patio at the Julian Price mansion in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A guest bathroom at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A guest bathroom at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
The Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
Michael Fuko-Rizzo (left) and Victoria Fuko-Rizzo stand in the doorway of a guest bedroom at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A guest room at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
Michael Fuko-Rizzo (top) and Victoria Fuko-Rizzo walk down a spiral staircase at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A guest bathroom at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A guest room at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A guest room at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A room in the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A living room at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A living room at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A room in the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Julian Price house
A living room at the Julian Price house in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Cheryl Luckett, of Dwell By Cheryl, decorated the Master Dressing Room/Master Closet for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Laura Mensch and Gina Hicks, of Vivid Interiors, decorated the Guest Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Audrey Margarite of Bunny Williams Homes, decorated the Living Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Leigh Jones, of The Very Thing, Ltd., decorated the Master Bedroom with embroidered pillows with letters for Fuko-Rizzo, for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Amanda Kinney, of High Point Antiques Design Center, decorated the Veranda for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Exterior during the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Exterior during the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Laura Mensch and Gina Hicks, of Vivid Interiors, decorated the Guest Room bathroom around the original purple fixtures for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Audrey Margarite of Bunny Williams Homes, decorated the Living Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Maria Money, of Maria Money Interiors, decorated the Sun Parlor for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Kim Hoegger, of Kim Hoegger Home, decorated the Traveler's Bedroom for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Leigh Jones, of The Very Thing, Ltd., decorated the Master Bedroom for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Amanda Kinney, of High Point Antiques Design Center, decorated the Veranda for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Cheryl Luckett, of Dwell By Cheryl, decorated the Master Dressing Room/Master Closet for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Leigh Jones, of The Very Thing, Ltd., decorated the Master Bedroom with antique textiles for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Exterior during the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Kim Hoegger, of Kim Hoegger Home, decorated the Traveler's Bedroom for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Cheryl Luckett, of Dwell By Cheryl, decorated the Master Dressing Room/Master Closet for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Audrey Margarite of Bunny Williams Home decorated the Living Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House.
Top photo copyright of A&E Television Networks; Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
The refurbished original chandelier in the Stair Tower during the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C. The light fixture that hangs in the stair tower had belonged to the mother of Ethel Clay Price, Julian Price’s wife. When Ethel Price’s mother died in France, the fixture came to Greensboro and was hung in the stair tower of the Price’s home. New owners Michael and Eric-Fuko-Rizzo had it restored, rewired and re-installed.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
The UNCG School of Interior Architecture decorated the Staff Quarters, for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Debby Gomulka, of Debby Gomulka Designs, decorated the Dining Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Owners Eric (left) and Michael Fuko-Rizzo with Robyn Branch, of Robyn Branch Design, who decorated the Tasting Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Kristin Tharpe, of Parker/Tharpe, designed the Greeting Foyer for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Michael Wimbs and Andrew Webb, of West Elm, decorated the Attic/Study for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Jess Dauray, of Jessica Dauray Interiors, decorated the Library for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Bobbi Jo Engleby, of Domain Interiors, decorated the Grand Foyer/Stair Tower for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Michael Wimbs and Andrew Webb, of West Elm, decorated the Attic/Study for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Kim Hoegger, of Kim Hoegger Home, designed the Breakfast Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Laurie Lanier, of Laurie Lanier Designs, decorated the Laundry Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Laura Redd, of Laura Redd Interiors, decorated the Girls Playroom for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Maria Adams, of Maria Adams Designs, decorated the Kitchen/Pantry for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Owner Michael Fuko-Rizzo in the Breakfast Room during the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Maria Adams, of Maria Adams Designs, decorated the Kitchen for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Owners Eric (left) and Michael Fuko-Rizzo with Robyn Branch, of Robyn Branch Design, who decorated the Tasting Room for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Bobbi Jo Engleby, of Domain Interiors, decorated the Grand Foyer/Stair Tower with a mica ceiling for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Bobbi Jo Engleby, of Domain Interiors, decorated the Grand Foyer/Stair Tower for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Exterior during the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Exterior during the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
The UNCG School of Interior Architecture decorated the Staff Quarters, for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Laura Redd, of Laura Redd Interiors, decorated the Girls Playroom for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Laura Redd, of Laura Redd Interiors, decorated the Girls Playroom bathroom for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
(From left) Tyson Howlett, Khoi Vo and Bailey Chu, from UNCG School of Interior Architecture, in the Staff Quarters area that they transformed into an in-law suite for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Refurbished hardware on the front door during the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Hadley Quisenberry and Lisa Britt, of West Trade Interiors, decorated the Twins Bedroom for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
Designer Showhouse at Julian Price House
Hadley Quisenberry and Lisa Britt, of West Trade Interiors, decorated the Twins Bedroom for the Designer Showhouse reveal at the Julian Price House, on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.
Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record
