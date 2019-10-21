GREENSBORO — Cirque du Soleil returns to Greensboro Coliseum in April with the show "OVO," after having toured in arenas all over North America, Europe and South America since April 2016.
There will be six performances of the production April 2-5.
Tickets start at $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
OVO has performed in the United States in the past but is now back by popular demand.
"OVO" means “egg” in Portuguese. The production is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy and movement.
Performing to more than 6 million people worldwide since the show premiered in Montreal in 2009 as a Big Top show, OVO performed in arenas in 2016. Since 2016, the arena tour has traveled in 22 different countries, including Germany, Brazil, United States, Canada, Argentina, France, Spain, Portugal, United Kingdom and Chile.
