Chris Tomlin coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO — Grammy winning Christian singer-songwriter Chris Tomlin is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum.
Tomlin is bringing his "Holy Roar Tour" to the coliseum at 7 p.m. April 7.
The new album, "Holy Roar," is being released with a companion book titled "Holy Roar: 7 Words That Will Change the Way You Worship."
Tomlin has had 16 No. 1 singles and is winner of the Sound Exchange Digital Radio Award, an American Music Award, three Billboard Music Awards, 21 Dove Awards and was a BMI Songwriter of the Year Award.
Tickets are $18-$89.50 by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, at www.ticketmaster.com or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.