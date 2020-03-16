"Chicago the Musical"

 Photo credit: Tristram Kenton

GREENSBORO — Broadway's record-breaking, Tony Award-winning musical, "Chicago," will take the stage from June 16 to 18 at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday and will be available at TangerCenter.com. Prices have not been announced.

Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Group Sales at 336-373-7433 or e-mailing groups@tangercenter.com.

The show is not part of the 2020-21 Broadway series at the Tanger Center, which was scheduled to open this month. Tanger's opening has been postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus. 

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, "Chicago" now the No. 1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set in the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, "Chicago" is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her.

Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

Time Magazine called it “a triumph,” Newsweek called it “smashing” and Entertainment Weekly called it “Broadway’s Most Electrifying Show.”

