GREENSBORO — The 121st annual Central Carolina Fair will Sept. 6-15 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
The event features rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages.
Advance tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. A special $25 advance ticket offer, available until 4 p.m. Sept. 6, includes one fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband good for any single day of the fair.
Gate admission is $6 and unlimited ride bands are $27. Admission is free for ages 62 and older, those with a college or military ID, and those shorter than 42 inches in height.
Gate admission is free Sept. 8.
Highlights of the fair include concerts by Saliva and Trapt & Tantric on Sept. 7 and Rodney Atkins on Sept. 14 at White Oak Amphitheatre.
A limited time includes a one concert admission, fair admission and unlimited wristband for $35 available until 10 p.m. Sunday at Ticketmaster.com or the coliseum box office.
Hours for the fair are:
- 5-11 p.m. Sept. 6
- 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Sept. 7
- 1–11 p.m. Sept. 8
- 5–10 p.m. Sept. 9-12
- 5–11 p.m. Sept. 13
- 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Sept. 14
- 1 p.m. until gates close Sept. 15
For information, visit centralcarolinafair.com.