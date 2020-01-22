GREENSBORO — Stock up on budget-friendly works of art or grab some more art supplies for your own during a community art yard sale noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Center for Visual Artists at the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St.
Over 20 local artists will show and sale their photography, graphics, collages, paintings, drawings, pottery and more.
The gallery is clearing out its own storage room of all sorts of works, art supplies and other items that will be sold.
The sale is open for more artists looking to move inventory.
Cost is $30 for nonmembers, $20 for members.
For more information, go to the gallery's Facebook page or visit form.jotform.com.
