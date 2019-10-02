GREENSBORO — Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum international music group Celtic Woman is returning to Greensboro.
The group will perform June 4 at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro.
Tickets go on sale at noon Oct. 18 at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 and at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
The group's 15th anniversary tour is a collection of their favorite songs that have made them the most successful all-female group in Irish history with one billion online streams, over four million tickets sold, 12 consecutive Billboard number ones, and 10 million albums sold.
Celtic Woman celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage with soloists Tara McNeill on fiddle and Irish harp and storytellers Éabha McMahon and Megan Walsh. They are joined by a band of two pipers, two drummers, traditional step-dancers and backing vocalists.
