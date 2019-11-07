GREENSBORO — A renowned cellist will perform Sunday at Temple Emanuel, in a benefit concert for the March of the Living.
Amit Peled will perform a 7:30 p.m. program, “Journey with My Jewishness” with pianist Solomon Eichner.
Peled presents through storytelling and performance his personal voyage as a musician and humanist, from growing up in a small kibbutz in Israel to becoming a world traveler and performing artist.
His performance will include Oded Zehavi’s “Eli Eli,” Bach’s “Suite for Cello Solo No. 1,” Bruch’s “Kol Nidrei,” Bloch’s “From Jewish Life” and Eccles’s Sonata for Cello and Piano.
Tickets are $25 and are available at tegreensboro.org; click on the events link for tickets and more information.
The March of the Living is an annual educational program which brings students from around the world to Poland, where they explore the Holocaust.
On Holocaust Memorial Day observed in the Jewish calendar (Yom HaShoah), thousands of participants march silently from Auschwitz to Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex built during World War II.
The March of the Living, in contrast to the death marches that happened toward the end of the war, serves to illustrate the continued existence of the Jewish people despite Nazi attempts at their obliteration.
Temple Emanuel expects about 20 students from Greensboro to attend the March of the Living from April 17 to 30.
At 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Peled started as a basketball player. He was called “larger than life” and “Jacqueline du Pré in a farmer’s body” when he enveloped his cello.
He strives to break down the barriers of the concert hall, about which The Baltimore Sun wrote, “His amiable and inviting personality is exactly the type everyone says we’ll need more of if classical music is to survive.”
Peled has been named Music Director for CityMusic Cleveland for the 2019-20 season. He is a professor at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins University, where he has taught since 2003 and was one of the youngest professors ever hired by a major conservatory.
From 2012 through 2018, Peled performed on the Pablo Casals 1733 Goffriller cello, which was loaned to him personally by Casals’ widow, Marta Casals Istomin.
In 2017, Peled published a children’s book, “A Cello Named Pablo,” written by Marni Fogelson and illustrated by Avi Katz.
Financed by a successful Kickstarter campaign, it follows Peled’s journey from the basketball courts of rural Israel to the world’s great concert halls, playing one of the most famous instruments of all time and continuing the legacy of Pablo Casals.
