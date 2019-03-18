GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre will host concerts by Forever Motown and British pop icon Adam Ant.
Motown super group Forever Motown will perform June 14 at the downtown theater at 310 S. Greene St.
Tickets are $59, $49, $39 or $29. Group discount available for parties of 15+ through the Carolina Theatre Box Office. A $3 theater facility fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket.
Tickets go on sale at noon Friday at the box office, by calling 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
A collection of performers form the Motown super group. It features G.C. Cameron, original lead singer of The Spinners, and Motown legend Glenn Leonard, former lead singer and Grammy award winner with The Temptations, along with members of the Marvelettes.
They will perform favorite Motown legends’ hits from The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes and Smokey Robinson.
Adam Ant will perform on Sept. 25.
Tickets are $55, $45, $35 or $30. A $3 facility fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
There is an 8-ticket limit for this show.
Adam Ant will play his landmark “Friend or Foe” album in its entirety, along with his classic chart-topping singles and favorites.
The “Friend or Foe” album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles. The massive hit “Goody Two Shoes” reached No. 1 in the UK, was also No. 1 in Australia, and hit No. 6 on the USA Billboard Chart.
In the United States, the album reached No. 16 on the Billboard album chart and turned Adam Ant into a household name, resulting in a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and an MTV Award for Sexiest Man Alive. Adam Ant’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 22 chart-topping singles worldwide.