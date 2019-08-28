Carolina Theatre has planned its holiday movie schedule.

The movies for this year are:

7 p.m. Dec. 2: “Die Hard” (Rated R; 1988; 2 hours, 12 minutes)

7 p.m. Dec. 3: “A Christmas Story” (Rated PG; 1983; 1 hours, 34 minutes)

7 p.m. Dec. 4: “Home Alone” (Rated PG; 1990; 1 hours, 43 minutes)

7 p.m. Dec. 5: “White Christmas” (Not rated; 1954; 2 hours)

7 p.m. Dec. 16: “The Muppet Christmas Carol” (Rated G; 1992; 1 hours, 29 minutes)

7:30 p.m. Dec. 16: “The Shop Around the Corner” at The Crown (Not rated; 1940; 1 hours, 39 minutes)

7 p.m. Dec. 17: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Rated PG-13; 1989; 1 hour, 37 minutes)

7:30 p.m. Dec. 17: “Love Actually” at The Crown (Rated R; 2003; 2 hours, 16 minutes)

7 p.m. Dec. 18: “Elf” (Rated PG; 2003; 1 hour, 37 minutes)

7:30 p.m. Dec. 18: “Christmas in Connecticut” at The Crown (Not rated; 1945; 1 hour, 42 minutes)

1 p.m. Dec. 19: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (Rated PG; 1946; 2 hours, 12 minutes)

7 p.m. Dec. 19: “It’s a Wonderful Life” (Rated PG; 1946; 2 hours, 12 minutes)

7:30 p.m. Dec. 19: “A Christmas Carol” at The Crown (Rated PG; 1984; 1 hour, 40 minutes)

1 p.m. Dec. 23: “White Christmas” (Not rated; 1954; 2 hours)

7 p.m. Dec. 23: “White Christmas” (Not rated; 1954; 2 hours)

Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, students, teachers, military and first responders and are available at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.

Load comments