GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. is bringing back its silent film series and featuring a marathon of "The Lord of the Rings" films.
The theater kicks off its Silent Series with the 1926 classic "The General" starring Buster Keaton at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Organists Ron Carter and Michael Britt will perform the film's accompanying score live on the theater's original Robert Morton Pipe Organ.
Additional films in the Silent Series include "The Phantom of the Opera on Oct. 29, "Sherlock Jr." and the silent short "One Week" on Jan. 12, and "The Man Who Laughs on May 5.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military, and first responders.
The theater will also present a marathon of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy of films Oct. 3-5.
One film in the trilogy will be shown at 7 p.m. each night. A marathon of all three will be shown on Oct. 5 starting at 11 a.m.
Costumes are encouraged. Hungry as a hobbit? A “Second Breakfast” will be available for purchase on Saturday along with theater concessions.
Tickets are $7 per screening or get a Saturday marathon pass for $16.
For information, call the box office at 336-373-2605 or visit carolinatheatre.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.