GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre at 310 S. Greene St. is bringing back its silent film series and featuring a marathon of "The Lord of the Rings" films.

The theater kicks off its Silent Series with the 1926 classic "The General" starring Buster Keaton at 7 p.m. Sept. 17. Organists Ron Carter and Michael Britt will perform the film's accompanying score live on the theater's original Robert Morton Pipe Organ.

Additional films in the Silent Series include "The Phantom of the Opera on Oct. 29, "Sherlock Jr." and the silent short "One Week" on Jan. 12, and "The Man Who Laughs on May 5.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $6 for students, teachers, seniors, military, and first responders.

The theater will also present a marathon of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy of films Oct. 3-5.

One film in the trilogy will be shown at 7 p.m. each night. A marathon of all three will be shown on Oct. 5 starting at 11 a.m.

Costumes are encouraged. Hungry as a hobbit? A “Second Breakfast” will be available for purchase on Saturday along with theater concessions.

Tickets are $7 per screening or get a Saturday marathon pass for $16.

For information, call the box office at 336-373-2605 or visit carolinatheatre.com.

