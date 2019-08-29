Carolina Theatre has announced three holiday concerts coming to downtown Greensboro’s Betty and Ben Cone Jr. Auditorium at 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro.
The featured shows will be:
‘A Motown Christmas’
8 p.m. Nov. 30: “A Motown Christmas” features The Motown Experience, a world-class vocal group with past and present members of Motown’s most legendary groups: The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols. This family show combines Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics, complete with the famous Motown trademarks, including dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies, all performed in that memorable, soulful style.
Tickets are $39-$55 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
‘The Gathering’
8 p.m. Dec.: The Gathering is a holiday concert featuring Laurelyn Dossett, April Verch, Joe Newberry and Mike Compton. With inspiring vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumentals, it features a warm mix of original music and traditional Appalachian songs of the season, as well as Dossett’s song cycle, “The Gathering: A Winter’s Tale in Six Songs.” The Wall Street Journal says, “It’s what the holidays were before shopping and Irving Berlin.”
Tickets are $17-$37 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit facebook.com/laurelyn.dossett.music.
Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Dec. 8: In celebration of the season, the PTJO has prepared its sixth annual holiday concert, an exciting show of all-new arrangements, featuring some of the area’s most beloved vocalists. From new versions of the very old to the very new, sacred to secular, and serious to not-so-serious, the PTJO has been delighting holiday audiences with their infectious energy, swing, and variety for six years.
Tickets are $18-$22 at the box office, by phone at 336-333-2605 or online at carolinatheatre.com.
Visit ptjazzorchestra.com.
