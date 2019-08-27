GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with several concerts and a cornucopia of holiday-related movies.
World-class groups from the past and present, including The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols, celebrate A Motown Christmas at 8 p.m. Nov. 30.
Tickets are $39-$55.
Acoustic artists Laurelyn Dossett, April Verch, Joe Newberry and Mike Compton perform vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumentals of original music and traditional Appalachian songs of the season during The Gathering at 8 p.m. Dec. 7.
Tickets are $17-$37.
In celebration of the season, the Piedmont Triad Jazz Orchestra performs its sixth annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for seniors, students and military.
From comedies like "A Christmas Story" to classics like "It's a Wonderful Life," the Carolina has a stocking full of holiday films.
For more information, call the box office at 336-333-2605 or visit https://carolinatheatre.com/.