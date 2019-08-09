GREENSBORO — More than 1,000 dogs and their owners will converge on the Greensboro Coliseum complex from Aug. 16 to 18 for the annual Carolina Cluster Dog Show.
The show runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the coliseum's Special Events Center. Admission is free, with a small parking fee.
Carolina Kennel Club and the Greater Hickory Kennel Club sponsor the show.
Spectators can watch dogs compete in Conformation, see young owner-handlers compete against their peers in Junior Showmanship and participate in a free dog show tour.
They can bring their dogs to test their skills on an Agility course or in a Canine Good Citizen test.
Visitors can:
• Meet and greet a variety of different dog breeds. Visitors can learn about responsible dog ownership and speak with breeders, owners and exhibitors. (all days)
• Watch the judging of various breeds in Conformation and cheer for your favorite. (all days)
• See young owner-handlers compete against their peers in the Junior Showmanship Competition. (all days)
• Watch owner-handlers compete in a special series called the National Owner-Handled Series. These exhibitors are striving for a spot in the finals at the American Kennel Club National Championship presented by Royal Canin in Orlando in December. (all days)
• Learn how to get their dog started in the exciting sport of agility in My Dog Can Do That!. Owners will be able to try beginning agility equipment with their dog and will receive helpful obedience tips. (Aug. 17 and 18)
• Participate in a free dog show tour. (Aug. 17 and 18)
• Watch owners take their dogs through the AKC Canine Good Citizen Test (CGC). Dogs that demonstrate good manners earn the Canine Good Citizen certificate from the American Kennel Club. (Aug. 17 only)
• Watch dogs show off their skills in AKC Trick Dog Tests. (Aug. 17 and 18)