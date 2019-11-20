GREENSBORO — Discordia Dames and "Menopause the Musical" are two new shows that are coming to the Carolina Theatre.
Discordia Dames is a burlesque show featuring five talented performers who present a versatile show from classic to neo-burlesque.
The New Year's Eve show is 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Carolina's third-floor Crown at the Carolina. Tickets are $10 advance, $20 at the door.
Four women who think they have little in common meet at a lingerie sale in "Menopause The Musical," a musical parody with tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 2 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets are $35-$55.
Tickets are on sale now a carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office at 310 S. Greene St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.