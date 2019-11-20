GREENSBORO — Discordia Dames and "Menopause the Musical" are two new shows that are coming to the Carolina Theatre.

Discordia Dames is a burlesque show featuring five talented performers who present a versatile show from classic to neo-burlesque.

The New Year's Eve show is 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Carolina's third-floor Crown at the Carolina. Tickets are $10 advance, $20 at the door.

Four women who think they have little in common meet at a lingerie sale in "Menopause The Musical," a musical parody with tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Performances are 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 2 p.m. Feb. 22. Tickets are $35-$55.

Tickets are on sale now a carolinatheatre.com, by calling 336-333-2605 or at the box office at 310 S. Greene St.

