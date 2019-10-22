HIGH POINT — Pedro Silva, well-known as the long-time executive director of the N.C. Shakespeare Festival who died in June, will be remembered with a bronze bust created by Greensboro artist James Barnhill.
The sculpture will be dedicated at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., the venue for Shakespeare Festival performances. The bust will be placed permanently. The public is invited to attend.
A group of High Point Community Foundation Donor Advised Fund holders came together to invest in the project that honors Silva and his many contributions to the community.
The Shakespeare Festival operated from 1977 to 2014. The festival and Silva came to represent a spirit of artistic excellence and community commitment that occupy a revered place in High Point's history.
Silva immortalized himself with his portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge in the festival’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
“Pedro was an incredibly talented actor who was able to truly play against type in his portrayal of the infamous miser,” High Point Community Foundation President Paul Lessard said in a news release.
“In real life, however, Pedro lived like the reformed Scrooge with a generous, loving soul, committed to bringing the arts to the High Point community," Lessard said. "This commemoration will celebrate a life well-lived and passion that was contagious.”
