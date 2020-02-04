GREENSBORO — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts under construction downtown has exceeded 16,000 season seat membership sales for the 2020-21 Broadway season.
The Greensboro Coliseum complex will manage the 3,023-seat Tanger Center being built on North Elm and East Lindsay streets and Abe Brenner Place. Is it scheduled to open in March.
The coliseum announced the latest figures for Broadway memberships in a Tuesday news release.
Partnering with industry leaders Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management, Inc. (PFM), the Tanger Center’s inaugural season will feature six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad.
That season will feature "Wicked," Disney's "The Lion King" and "Dear Evan Hansen." It will open in May with "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," followed in September by "Come From Away." The season finale is the musical comedy "Mean Girls."
“To surpass 16,000 subscribers prior to our grand opening is an unprecedented accomplishment in our industry,” Matt Brown, managing director of the coliseum complex, said in the news release. "We are beyond thrilled with the response to the inaugural season lineup that Nederlander and PFM have delivered.”
Broadway season seat memberships are still available at tangercenter.com. Best availability for season seat memberships remains for Wednesday and Sunday evenings.
“To have reached 16,000 Broadway season seat members in an inaugural season is extraordinary,” PFM President, Lynn Singleton said in the news release on behalf of the partners at PFM and Nederlander. “We are so proud that our partnership with the City of Greensboro has led to this spectacular success, and we look forward to many more seasons to come.”
