GREENSBORO — Brantley Gilbert is bringing his "Fire't Up" tour to Greensboro for a show Feb. 13 at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Ticket start at $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Country music singer/songwriter Gilbert has mixed musical genres in his career that boasts back-to-back platinum albums and six No. 1 hits.
His fifth studio album "Fire & Brimstone" is due out Oct. 4.
