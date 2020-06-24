GREENSBORO — Portions of Elm Street and February One Place will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday for the installation of a "Black Lives Matter" street mural.
The effort will be led by artist Rasheeda Shankle and project leaders Kelley Creacy-Durham and Jason Keith.
Elm Street will be closed from Market Street to Washington Street, and February One Place will be closed from Greene Street to Elm Street.
The mural will read “Black Lives Matter” and be installed on Elm Street between February One Place and Washington Street.
This is the second street mural approved under the city’s new Street Mural Program, overseen by the city’s office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro.
The first, which says "One Love," was installed last weekend in front of the Greensboro Cultural Center on North Davie Street.
It adds to murals on plywood that cover downtown businesses.
They were painted by artists after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, to express feelings stirred amid protests against police brutality and racism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
All murals are welcome, as long as they are politically correct.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.