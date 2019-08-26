GREENSBORO — Those attending Wednesday's local Chamber of Commerce luncheon will get a special performance.
Elise Vannerson, who has played in national touring productions of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," will perform two songs from the show.
She will open the chamber's annual State of Our Community luncheon at the Koury Convention Center with “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Feel the Earth Move."
The musical will open the inaugural Broadway series at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts from May 26 to 31.
Vannerson won't play the role of Carole King in the local tour stop. Instead, the famous singer-songwriter will be played here by Kennedy Caughell, an Elon University graduate.
Tanger Center has garnered more than 13,800 season seat members for its inaugural Broadway season. Season seats are still available at TangerCenter.com.
To learn more about the chamber luncheon, go online to greensboro.org.