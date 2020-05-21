GREENSBORO — "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" has again been rescheduled for June 1 to 6, 2021, at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The musical originally was scheduled to open the Broadway series from May 26 to 31, 2020 at the downtown Tanger Center.
But then the coronavirus pandemic and a government ban on large gatherings postponed the opening of the Tanger Center, as well as the musical.
The Tanger Center's opening has not been announced.
The musical was rescheduled for Nov. 3 to 8, 2020. Now it has been rescheduled again for June 2021, the Tanger Center announced Thursday.
Ticket-buyers should hold onto their current tickets that will be honored at the new date. The days of the week will match up to the original days (Tuesday through Sunday evening), so buyers will attend the performance that they originally purchased.
For example, those who have a ticket for Tuesday, May 26, you will now attend on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
To learn more, visit tangercenter.com.
