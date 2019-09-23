GREENSBORO — "Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles" has been added to the schedule for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts scheduled to open next spring.
The show will be April 14.
Tickets start at $29 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at TangerCenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com or at the Greensboro Coliseum box office.
The theatrical tribute show presents "The Best of Abbey Road Live!" in celebration of the anniversary of the release of "Abbey Road."
The band has been performing a Beatles tribute show for over 40 and now features updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content.
