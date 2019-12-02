GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will present its second Hops concert of the season on Dec. 8 at Preyer Brewing Company, featuring bass and cello duo Low and Lower.
The duo of cellist Brooks Whitehouse and bassist Paul Sharpe will play three 20-minute sets with virtuosity, satire and artistry — developing a new genre in answer to the question, "Cello and bass... seriously?"
The symphony started the Hops series in its 2018-19 season in an effort to attract younger audiences. Audiences responded well to the non-conventional performance venue.
This concert marks the second of the year. It will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the craft brewery at 600 Battleground Ave.
The symphony will sell 130 tickets at $20 each.
They will cover the 90-minute performance and a free custom pint glass. The symphony will cover each concert-goer's first drink. Wise Home Solutions sponsors the series.
Tickets are available at greensborosymphony.org/concerts/hops-series and at the symphony box office, 336-335-5456, ext. 224.
